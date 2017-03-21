Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 14, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 14, 2017

March 21, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   DELONG, TARYN 12 PARKWOOD LANE, HILTON, NY 14468 Favor: PARKWOOD MANOR II LLC Attorney: EVANS FOX LLP Amount: $2,861.30 ELIE, ANTHONY 766 HOWARD ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: DGH PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC Amount: $2,540.00 NAPIERALA, ROBERT 27A WINDSORSHIRE DRIVE, ROCHESTER, ...

