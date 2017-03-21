Lippes Mathias COO to speak at event in Oregon

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Martin Doster, chief operating officer and senior environmental adviser at the law firm Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman will be participating in panel discussion on brownfield cleanup strategies at an event hosted by the Metro Regional Leadership Group (Metro) in Portland, Ore. on Thursday and Friday. Doster was the regional remediation engineer for 32 years with the New ...