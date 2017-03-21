Lippes Mathias COO to speak at event in Oregon

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2017 0

Martin Doster,  chief operating officer and senior environmental adviser at the law firm Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman will be participating in panel discussion on brownfield cleanup strategies at an event hosted by the Metro Regional Leadership Group (Metro) in Portland, Ore. on Thursday and Friday. Doster was the regional remediation engineer for 32 years with the New ...

