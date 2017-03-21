Don't Miss
Record number of data breaches reported

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2017 0

The New York Attorney General's Office received a record number of data breach notices in 2016. The 1,282 reported data breaches in 2016 represented a 60 percent increase over 2015. The breaches exposed the personal records of 1.6 million New Yorkers, representing a threefold increase over the prior year. The exposed information consisted overwhelmingly of Social Security numbers ...

