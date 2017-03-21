Second Circuit – Copyright: Flo & Eddie, Inc. v. Sirius XM Radio, Inc.

Don't Miss
March 21, 2017

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Copyright Pre-1972 Sound Recordings – Right of Public Performance Flo & Eddie, Inc. v. Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 15-1164-cv Judges Calabresi, Chin, and Carney Background: The defendant appealed from an order denying its motion for summary judgment and for reconsideration concerning the plaintiff’s assertion for common law copyright infringement and unfair competition. ...

