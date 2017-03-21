Second Circuit – Copyright: Flo & Eddie, Inc. v. Sirius XM Radio, Inc.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Copyright Pre-1972 Sound Recordings – Right of Public Performance Flo & Eddie, Inc. v. Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 15-1164-cv Judges Calabresi, Chin, and Carney Background: The defendant appealed from an order denying its motion for summary judgment and for reconsideration concerning the plaintiff’s assertion for common law copyright infringement and unfair competition. ...