Home / News / State watchdog censures town justice in Oswego County

State watchdog censures town justice in Oswego County

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2017 0

A town justice in Oswego County has been censured by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Michael R. Clark, a justice in the town of Hastings, was disciplined for engaging in the following misconduct in 2010 and 2011: Dismissing or reducing charges without notice to or the consent of the prosecution. Failing to provide a defendant with the ...

