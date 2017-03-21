State watchdog censures town justice in Oswego County

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A town justice in Oswego County has been censured by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Michael R. Clark, a justice in the town of Hastings, was disciplined for engaging in the following misconduct in 2010 and 2011: Dismissing or reducing charges without notice to or the consent of the prosecution. Failing to provide a defendant with the ...