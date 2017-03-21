Don't Miss
Home / Law / Trump’s border surge set to collide with overloaded courts

Trump’s border surge set to collide with overloaded courts

By: Wire Reports KAVITHA SURANA, Foreign Policy March 21, 2017 0

The Trump administration's plans to fast-track the deportation of millions of undocumented immigrants is running up against a stubborn obstacle: the huge backlog of immigration and asylum cases in U.S. courts. As of January 2017, immigration courts were jammed with a record 542,411 cases, according to Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, a data gathering organization at Syracuse ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo