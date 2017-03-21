Wegmans sets opening for 2 NJ stores, NYC market in works

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Wegmans Foot Markets has announced opening dates for its two new stores in northern New Jersey. The Rochester-based supermarket chain says Tuesday that a 113,000-square-foot Wegmans will open July 23 in Hanover, followed on Sept. 24 by the opening of the company's 108,000-square-foot store in Montvale. About 500 workers will be employed at each store. Both supermarkets ...