Wegmans sets opening for 2 NJ stores, NYC market in works

By: The Associated Press March 21, 2017 0

Wegmans Foot Markets has announced opening dates for its two new stores in northern New Jersey. The Rochester-based supermarket chain says Tuesday that a 113,000-square-foot Wegmans will open July 23 in Hanover, followed on Sept. 24 by the opening of the company's 108,000-square-foot store in Montvale. About 500 workers will be employed at each store. Both supermarkets ...

