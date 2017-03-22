AG settles case of defrauded soldiers

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The New York Attorney General's Office has reached a $540,000 settlement with a retailer that defrauded hundreds of soldiers. The deal with Freedom Stores Inc. and Freedom Acceptance Corp., a now-defunct retailer and financing firm that was based in Norfolk, Va., fraudulently charged about 250 New York service members who purchased items from the company, according ...