Don't Miss
Home / Law / Analysis: American judges are just as partisan as everyone else

Analysis: American judges are just as partisan as everyone else

By: The Washington Post CHRISTOPHER INGRAHAM March 22, 2017 0

"There's no such thing as a Republican judge or a Democratic judge," Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch stated in his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, "we just have judges in this country." Judges aren't "politicians in robes," he said a day earlier. The remarks in Tuesday's hearing came in response to a question about whether he'd be ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo