Court Calendars for March 23, 2017

Supreme Court The following is a list of cases to be called by Justice William K. Taylor on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. The purpose of the calendar is to ascertain the status of discovery and to issue a scheduling order, if necessary. An attorney with knowledge of the case and the attorney's schedule ...