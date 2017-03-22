Don't Miss
Home / Law / Court of Appeals weighing double-dipping question

Court of Appeals weighing double-dipping question

Plaintiffs’ attorney claims state judges singled out

By: Bennett Loudon March 22, 2017 0

The lawyer for three judges challenging a state court policy designed to limit double-dipping claimed Tuesday that the rule doesn’t actually save the state any money. “The state pension fund is paying the pension,” plaintiffs’ attorney Robert A. Spolzino told the Court of Appeals during arguments in the case. “Those funds have been paid in already by ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo