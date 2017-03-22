Matrimonial Matters: A child’s wishes and paternity

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Bronx County Family Court dealt with a conundrum last year. In Emily R. v Emilio R. (53 Misc. 3d 325; 35 NYS 3d 904), the petitioner was legally the 15-year-old daughter of a man who was not her biological parent, although he had executed a paternity acknowledgment. The legal father had not been involved ...