Mortgages filed March 16, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded March 16, 2017                   76     BRIGHTON   CHITTY, LOUIS C & CHITTY, WENDY D Property Address: 162 HEMINGWAY DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3314 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $50,000.00 KAMISH, JENNIFER D & KENNEDY, KELLY E Property Address: 325 SHAFTSBURY RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2240 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $98,000.00   EAST ROCHESTER   MAGLIOCCHETTI, ALDO & MAGLIOCCHETTI, DIANE Property Address: 701 GARFIELD ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY ...

