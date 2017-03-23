Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 24, 2017

Court Calendars for March 24, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2017 0

Supreme Court The honorable Daniel J. Doyle will be calling a status calendar of the following foreclosure cases on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Counsel are expected to appear in person with specific information as to the status of the case to date. Failure to appear will result in the case being stricken by ...

