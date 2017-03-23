Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 17, 2017

March 23, 2017

Deeds Recorded March 17, 2017                   71   BRIGHTON   KELEMEN, EDIT  et ano to EASTON, CELIA Property Address: 182 ANTLERS DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11833  Page: 390 Tax Account: 137.09-3-44 Full Sale Price: $173,000 LEVENKRON, JEFFREY  et ano to KAPROTH-JOSLIN, IVAN D et ano Property Address: 37 BUCKLAND AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11833  Page: 309 Tax Account: 137.09-4-34 Full Sale Price: $388,000 DALEY, CAROLYN  to MOUSSO, JENNIFER J Property Address: 451 ...

