Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Federal Tax Liens for March 17, 2017

Federal Tax Liens for March 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   BENSON, ERIC E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,150.95 CRILLY, JOHN F Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $39,076.35 LANGE, JOHN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,271.85 MESSMER, MARCIA J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,267.39 MOTIONSAVVY INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $33,414.44 SHEPARD, WILLIAM J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $53,630.68 SWETE, RICHARD T Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $45,256.82

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo