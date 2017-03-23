Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judge orders proper treatment for sex offender

Judge orders proper treatment for sex offender

Doctor refused to prescribe drug to reduce sexual urges

By: Bennett Loudon March 23, 2017 0

A recent decision by a state Supreme Court Justice in Oneida County criticized state officials for failing to properly treat a sex offender who served 30 years in prison and subsequently has been civilly confined for nine years. In a 14-page decision released March 9, Justice James C. Tormey wrote that the inmate identified only as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo