Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   MUSE, DAVID G 610 N PLYMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14608 Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER Amount: $250.00 PHILLIPS, JAMES M 547 JOSEPH AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER Amount: $120.00 POTTER, ANTONIO 80 WILLIAM WARFIELD, ROCHESTER, ...

