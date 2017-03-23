Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed March 17, 2017

Mortgages filed March 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded March 17, 2017                   88     CHURCHVILLE   BELL, MICHAEL R & CAMMILLERI, MELANIE A Property Address: 60 PARISH RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9549 Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $318,000.00 BASHAW, MARY BETH Property Address: 89 CHISWICK DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9410 Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $101,600.00   FAIRPORT   HALL, TRACI J Property Address: 36 BLACK MALLARD CIR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-8953 Lender: PITTSFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 FINGER, MARY CATHERINE & FINGER, ROBERT ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo