Don't Miss
Home / Law / NY state senator charged with creating no-show job for wife

NY state senator charged with creating no-show job for wife

By: The Associated Press March 23, 2017 0

ALBANY — Two western New York politicians are facing felony charges they violated state election law. Republican state Sen. Robert Ortt of Niagara County pleaded not guilty Thursday in Albany to charges that, as mayor of North Tonawanda, he used a no-show job to funnel money to his wife. Meanwhile, Ortt's predecessor, former Republican Sen. George Maziarz, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo