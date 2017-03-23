NY state senator charged with creating no-show job for wife

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

ALBANY — Two western New York politicians are facing felony charges they violated state election law. Republican state Sen. Robert Ortt of Niagara County pleaded not guilty Thursday in Albany to charges that, as mayor of North Tonawanda, he used a no-show job to funnel money to his wife. Meanwhile, Ortt's predecessor, former Republican Sen. George Maziarz, ...