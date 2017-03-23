Don't Miss
Home / Law / Top Senate Dem opposes Gorsuch

Top Senate Dem opposes Gorsuch

Schumer vows filibuster against Supreme Court nominee

By: The Associated Press KEVIN FREKING and MARK SHERMAN March 23, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The top Senate Democrat said Thursday he will oppose President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee and lead a filibuster of the choice, setting up a politically charged showdown with Republicans with far-reaching implications for future judicial nominees. New York Sen. Chuck Schumer criticized Judge Neil Gorsuch, saying he "almost instinctively favors the powerful over ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo