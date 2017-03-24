Don't Miss
Court Calendars for March 27, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2017 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Britton Enterprises LLC v Destanee Davis-Parson, 106 Huntington Pk – Christopher W Brown 2—Lake Vista Realty LLC v Luis Rojas, 114 Lake Vista Ct At3 – Burgess & Miraglia – Legal Aid Society – Rochester 3—Rochester Revitalization LLC v Russell Tubiolo, 33 Traver Cir – Mark S Gunther 4—Sharkhouse LLC v Amandalus Lane, ...

