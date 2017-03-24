Don't Miss
Home / Law / Court of Appeals tosses weapon conviction

Court of Appeals tosses weapon conviction

Improper search disallows evidence

By: Bennett Loudon March 24, 2017 0

The state’s highest court has reversed a weapon conviction because of an improper search. Darrion B. Freeman, 31, pleaded guilty in January 2013 to third-degree criminal possession of marijuana and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Freeman served his prison sentence and was released to parole in April 2016. The conviction was initially upheld ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo