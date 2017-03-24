Former attorney convicted of mail fraud

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal jury on Friday convicted a former attorney from Chautauqua County of mail fraud. James A. MacCallum, 46, of Bemus Point, is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is schedule for July 11. Between January 2008 and December 2010, MacCallum, a practicing attorney at the time, defrauded investors out of ...