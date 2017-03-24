Judge sentences repeat offender to 16 years to life

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

State Supreme Court Justice John Ark on Friday sentenced Bobby Lee Davis to 16 years to life, as a persistent violent felony offender after a second-degree burglary conviction in October. Davis, 51, was previously convicted of two felonies and has also been convicted of two other non-violent felony crimes and 12 misdemeanors, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's ...