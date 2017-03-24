Judge sentences repeat offender to 16 years to life

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2017 0

State Supreme Court Justice John Ark on Friday sentenced Bobby Lee Davis to 16 years to life, as a persistent violent felony offender after a second-degree burglary conviction in October. Davis, 51, was previously convicted of two felonies and has also been convicted of two other non-violent felony crimes and 12 misdemeanors, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's ...

