Prosecutors want lakefront homes from 5LINX defendants

U.S. Attorney claims stolen money used to purchase property

By: Bennett Loudon March 24, 2017 0

Federal prosecutors have filed complaints to seize two Canandaigua lakefront properties worth about $1 million each that are linked to the co-founders of a multi-level marketing company who were arrested Thursday for allegedly defrauding the company at least $4 million. According to documents filed in U.S. District Court, property at 90 East Lake Road in Middlesex, ...

