Commentary: Magistrates face the future – the case for local justice in New York

Town and village justices, many of them non-lawyers elected in light turnout contests and sitting in small courtrooms in their hometowns, are the face of the New York justice system. Despite legal challenges, occasional gaffes by the few and a swirl of constitutional litigation, these judges resolve more than a million traffic violations, misdemeanor complaints, town ...