Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Why judges must consider the travel ban’s intent

Commentary: Why judges must consider the travel ban’s intent

By: The Washington Post March 27, 2017 0

Should courts look behind the four corners of President Donald Trump's second executive order temporarily banning entry from a group of Muslim-majority countries in assessing its legality? The constitutionality of the order turns on the answer. Both federal judges who have enjoined the order — Derrick Watson in Hawaii and Theodore Chuang in Maryland — concluded ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo