Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Corporations Doing Business As for March 21, 2017

Corporations Doing Business As for March 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2017 0

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.   LIGHT  STRATEGIC  ADVISORS Address: 300  MERIDIAN  CENTRE  SUITE  360, ROCHESTER, NY 14618 LOONEY TOON RYDERZ MOTORCYCLE CLUB Address: 613 FLOWER CITY PARK, ROCHESTER, NY 14615 REUTER CONSTRUCTION Address: 8206   PITTSFORD  PALMYRA  ROAD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo