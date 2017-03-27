Don't Miss
Court Calendars for March 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. DANIEL J. DOYLE 1:30 p.m. 1—Bank of America NA v Williams, Williams, et ano – Berkman Henoch – Pro Se 2—Interstate Advisors LLC v McNerlin, McNerlin, et ano – Davidson Fink – Volunteer Legal Services Project 3—US Bank National Association AS v King, King, et al – Friedman Vartolo – Pro Se 4—The Bank of New York ...

