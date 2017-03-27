Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 21, 2017

March 27, 2017

Deeds Recorded March 21, 2017                   64   BRIGHTON   BLOSSOM VILLAGE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORPORATION to BLOSSOM VILLAGE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORPORATION Property Address: 1275 BLOSSOM ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11834  Page: 532 Tax Account: 122.12-1-39.3 Full Sale Price: $1 AHRENS, JOHN B to GORANKOFF, JENNIFER Property Address: 141 CHELMSFORD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11834  Page: 448 Tax Account: 137.11-1-41 Full Sale Price: $201,041   CHILI   USA/HUD to NATHAN, TAKIYAH Z Property Address: ...

