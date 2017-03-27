Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Sexual Assault: Berardi v. Niagara County, et al.

March 27, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sexual Assault Respondeat Superior – Failure to State a Claim Berardi v. Niagara County, et al. CA 16-00768 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries she sustained after being sexually assaulted band subjected to verbal sexual harassment by the defendant while she ...

