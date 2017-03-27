Piampiano censured for behavior at Charlie Tan trial

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A state judicial watchdog has censured state Supreme Court Justice James J. Piampiano for his behavior during the trial of Charlie Tan, a Pittsford man accused of killing his father in 2015. The Commission found that Piampiano, who was a Monroe County Court Judge at the time, “should be disciplined for making public comments on a ...