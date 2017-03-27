Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 21, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. BEDELL, TERRANCE 132 BURROWS STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS Amount: $1,317.07 WEITZEL, KENNETH P 367 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE, GREENBACK, TN 37742-2301 Favor: NYS DEPT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE Amount: $2,038.99 ALLEN, MARK E 39 ...