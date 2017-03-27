Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 21, 2017

March 27, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BEDELL, TERRANCE 132 BURROWS STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS Amount: $1,317.07 WEITZEL, KENNETH P 367 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE, GREENBACK, TN 37742-2301 Favor: NYS DEPT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE Amount: $2,038.99 ALLEN, MARK E 39 ...

