Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Presiding Over Criminal Case: Opinion 16-120

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Presiding Over Criminal Case: Opinion 16-120

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Presiding Over Criminal Case Disqualification for Outley Hearing – Remainder of Case Opinion 16-120 Background: A full-time judge has presided in criminal case that is almost ready for sentencing. Before the sentencing, a hearing will be held which include a witness whose participation requires the judge’s disqualification. An alternate judge will ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo