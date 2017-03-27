Piampiano censured for incident in Charlie Tan case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A state judicial watchdog has recommended censure for state Supreme Court Justice James J. Piampiano for an incident that occurred when Piampiano dismissed charges against Charlie Tan, a Pittsford man accused of killing his father in 2015. The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct reached the determination on March 13 and released it to the ...