Powers of Attorney for March 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   CAIRNS, BRIAN J Appoints: CANALSIDE CONDOMINIUM RESIDENCES, CRANDALL, JOHN S Appoints: RHODES, JAMES E BISGROVE, DOLORES A Appoints: BISGROVE, BRUCE A FISCHER, SUSAN M Appoints: FISCHER, HENRY J HELD, ANN E Appoints: HELD, SHERIDAN S HOWLAND, NANCY L Appoints: HOWLAND, ...

