Don't Miss
Home / News / State officials plan to improve language access to courts

State officials plan to improve language access to courts

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2017 0

New York state court officials have announced a plan to improve services for litigants with limited English proficiency or who are deaf or hard of hearing. The plan called Ensuring Language Access: A Strategic Plan for the New York State Courts includes nearly 70 actions to be taken to eliminate barriers to justice for people with limited English ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo