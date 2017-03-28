Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Building Loan Agreements / Building Loan Agreements for March 22, 2017

Building Loan Agreements for March 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2017 0

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.     735 GRAVEL ROAD LLC Lender: 735 GRAVEL ROAD LLC Amount: $775,000               [bla] NATHAN, TAKIYAH Z Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $99,796  [bla] PIZZO, SAMUEL Lender: ATE ENTERPRISES LLC Amount: $65,000  [bla] RCG LONG POND 2 LLC Lender: NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY Amount: $7,270,000            [bla]

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo