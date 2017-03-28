Don't Miss
Home / News / Court of Appeals overturns conviction on Molineux issue

Court of Appeals overturns conviction on Molineux issue

By: Bennett Loudon March 28, 2017 0

The New York state Court of Appeals has reversed a first-degree sexual abuse conviction because the trial judge improperly allowed testimony about an alleged previous uncharged crime. Richard M. Leonard, 41, was convicted in March 2010 and sentenced to up to three years and six months in prison. He was released in February 2013 and is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo