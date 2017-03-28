Don't Miss
Darren Miller | Nixon Peabody LLP

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2017 0

Nixon Peabody has promoted Darren Miller to partner. Miller focuses his practice on real estate construction and development and other transactional matters. He represents clients in connection with the review, drafting and negotiation of construction, design, engineering and equipment purchase contracts for a wide range of project types from apartment buildings to breweries. Outside of ...

