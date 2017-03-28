Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 22, 2017

March 28, 2017

Deeds Recorded March 22, 2017                   60   BRIGHTON   WOMACK, MARY ELLEN to DONOVAN, JASON Property Address: 55 BROOKWOOD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11835  Page: 434 Tax Account: 122.08-2-12 Full Sale Price: $170,000 ZAHAVI, NETTA CHAYA et ano to NCZ INVESTORS Property Address: 100 WESTERLOE AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11835  Page: 602 Tax Account: 136.08-4-16 Full Sale Price: $1 HEVERON, BERNARD J to PIANO, JOSHUA J et ano Property Address: 10 ...

