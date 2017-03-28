Eric M. Soehnlein | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announced Eric M. Soehnlein has been promoted to senior associate. Soehnlein focuses on white collar criminal defense, regulatory enforcement matters, internal investigations and complex civil and securities litigation. He represents and defends individuals and companies in investigations and prosecutions in federal and state courts and much of his practice is ...