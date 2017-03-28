Lawyer changes sides in immigration battle

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

STEWART DETENTION CENTER, LUMPKIN, Ga. — In a tiny hearing room at one of the country's most remote and unforgiving immigration courts, Elena Albamonte walked right past the table she had used for years as the government's highest-ranking prosecutor here. Instead, she put her briefcase on the other table, taking a seat next to an ...