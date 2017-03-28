Money Management: Understand investor personalities and work with them

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The stock market continues to reach new highs (second-longest bull market in history) and investors have different perspectives on future strategies. At times they are either overly concerned or optimistic — both of which can lead to imprudent investment decision making. Investors have personalities/behaviors and a good money manager understands each client’s personality type and ...