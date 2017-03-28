Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: Understand investor personalities and work with them

Money Management: Understand investor personalities and work with them

By: Marijoyce Ryan March 28, 2017 0

The stock market continues to reach new highs (second-longest bull market in history) and investors have different perspectives on future strategies. At times they are either overly concerned or optimistic — both of which can lead to imprudent investment decision making. Investors have personalities/behaviors and a good money manager understands each client’s personality type and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo