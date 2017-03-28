Don't Miss
Mortgages filed March 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded March 22, 2017                   71     BRIGHTON   JOSHUA J PIANO & REBEKAH R PIANO Property Address: 10 WOODMONT RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3358 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $8,000.00 JOSHUA J PIANO & REBEKAH R PIANO Property Address: 10 WOODMONT RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3358 Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $140,100.00 DONOVAN, JASON Property Address: 55 BROOKWOOD RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2102 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $161,500.00   FAIRPORT   GEEN, TIMOTHY ...

