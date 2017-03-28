Don't Miss
Murder conviction vacated over new evidence

Defendant claims someone else admitted crime

By: Bennett Loudon March 28, 2017 0

A man convicted of second-degree murder in 2003 might get a new trial because of evidence that someone else admitted to the crime. In a decision released Friday, a Fourth Department panel vacated the conviction of Rodney D. McFarland, 40, who was sentenced to 25 years to life for the fatal shooting of Serrell Bennett, 21, ...

