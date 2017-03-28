Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for March 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2017 0

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises.     CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY To: FOREST CREEK EQUITY CORP Lot: 109 QUEENS PARK SUBDIVISION HENRIETTA          [rpm]   CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY To: FOREST CREEK EQUITY CORP Lot: 106 QUEENS PARK SUBDIVISION HENRIETTA          ...

