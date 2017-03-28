Sarah H. Brennan | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announced Sarah H. Brennan has been promoted to senior associate. Brennan focuses her practice primarily on mergers and acquisitions, private equity and corporate and securities law and has worked extensively on acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures, including cross-border transactions for both private equity and corporate clients. Brennan also regularly advises ...