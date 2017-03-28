Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Sarah H. Brennan | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Sarah H. Brennan | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2017 0

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announced Sarah H. Brennan has been promoted to senior associate. Brennan focuses her practice primarily on mergers and acquisitions, private equity and corporate and securities law and has worked extensively on acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures, including cross-border transactions for both private equity and corporate clients. Brennan also regularly advises ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo