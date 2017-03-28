Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Serra Karadeniz | Seneca Financial Advisors

Serra Karadeniz | Seneca Financial Advisors

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2017 0

Serra Karadeniz serves as tax analyst for Seneca Financial Advisors. Karadeniz is primarily responsible for the preparation of individual and partnership income tax returns and projections. In addition, she conducts tax research regarding all tax-related matters and assists with financial planning and estate planning projections. Karadeniz is pursuing New York State Certified Public Accountant Designation. ...

