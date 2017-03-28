Serra Karadeniz | Seneca Financial Advisors

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Serra Karadeniz serves as tax analyst for Seneca Financial Advisors. Karadeniz is primarily responsible for the preparation of individual and partnership income tax returns and projections. In addition, she conducts tax research regarding all tax-related matters and assists with financial planning and estate planning projections. Karadeniz is pursuing New York State Certified Public Accountant Designation. ...